Anglers Welcome Stream Trout Fishing Opener

After the DNR stocked Paul's Creek with 1,500 trout April 14, anglers were hoping it meant they didn't have to wait all that long for them to bite.

April 15 is the stream trout opener across the state.

Even with the soggy start to the day, it didn't keep anglers from casting for a catch.

Kids and adults tried their luck, enjoying a way to relax on the weekend.

Angler Ken Yoder said, "Appreciate the opportunity to do this, and I see a lot of other people enjoying it too. It's neat to see this kind of activity. It costs very little and come out and enjoy a good day in the sun and fresh air and hopefully get a couple of fish to eat."

The DNR is reminding anglers before they can fish for trout, they need an angling license and a trout stamp.

The DNR has three more stocking dates for the trout ponds in the coming weeks.

--KEYC News 12