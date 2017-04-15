KEYC - Even With No Heir Yet, Prince's Estate Doing Well

Even With No Heir Yet, Prince's Estate Doing Well

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Prince left no known will when he died last April 21, and the judge overseeing the estate has yet to formally declare that six of his siblings are the heirs.

But the people running the estate took steps in the months after his death to ensure that the cash will keep coming in.

Paisley Park is now a museum, and fans can now stream most of his classic albums.

-KEYC News 12