St. James Lutheran Hopeful For The Future

Churches filled with parishioners April 16, on one of the most important holidays of the Christian calendar.

It's the same message the congregation of St. James Lutheran of Northrop knows for Easter Sunday.

Rev. Robert Trueblood said, "Hallelujah Christ is risen." "He is risen indeed," the congregation replied.

But carried with it is the memory of the fire on March 30, 2016, that destroyed their sanctuary.

St. James Lutheran Rev. Robert Trueblood said, "There was a lot of loss obviously. Just like the women who, and the disciples who felt lost when they saw Jesus die and buried, they thought there was no future, and it's easy for us to have that same feeling as well. Looking ahead and not thinking there is anything to look forward too."

But the congregation is moving forward, working to raise up St. James Lutheran from the ashes with faith as their foundation.

Easter Service in 2016 was their final time gathering for worship in their church, since then the parishioners have called their sister church – Zion Lutheran Church in rural Fairmont – their spiritual home.

Trueblood said, "To celebrate Easter in our own building would be great, but we've made lots of strides. It's a bigger process than I think most people realized to start from scratch."

In the now more than a year that's followed, they have a look at their future, with a preliminary design selected for their rebuilt sanctuary.

St. James Lutheran Project Design Committee Greg Rabbe said, "There's a lot of work to be done yet, but we're hoping to break ground here very shortly, if not by the beginning of May here."

Details are still being finalized on the expected more than one million dollar rebuild, but already looking forward to when the doors to their new church will open.

Trueblood said, "Fantastic plans ahead that God has for us here and very much a future as the song said that the choir sang, there is a hope."

Hope there might even be a chance it could be ready to celebrate Easter next year and many to come.

