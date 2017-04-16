Spring Cleanup Means It's Time To Find Treasure

The curbs in North Mankato are filling up with what's junk to some but treasure to others.

The annual spring cleanup collection begins April 17 in Lower North Mankato, allowing residents to clean out their homes.

The service comes at no additional charge to those living in North Mankato.

Ahead of the pickup, some are crisscrossing the streets to see if there are hidden gems in what people no longer want.

For those scavenging, they say it's a fun, almost annual tradition and a way to give items a new life.

Glenn said, "I like to see stuff get reused, repurposed or whatever instead of just going into the garbage and landfill. Like I always tell my son, you don't throw it away, it just gets stored someplace else, so if you can keep it out of the landfills, so much the better. So, that's one of the reasons why I do it."

Collection in the Valley runs through April 21.

Hilltop North Mankato, cleanup starts April 24 and goes through April 28.

To learn more, visit: https://www.northmankato.com/

--KEYC News 12