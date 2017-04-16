Prince Death Investigation Continues

Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.
Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant.
There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them
Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.
We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us.
What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
The 2017 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp will be the last in Mankato as the team announces the move to their new training facility in Eagan in 2018.
Leslie Paul Johnson of Madelia was sentenced on the second of five separate files in which he was charged with multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct and Possession of Child Pornography, according to the Watonwan County Attorney's Office
An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
A St. Paul man is accused of using a metal jack to fatally bludgeon a man he found in his garage, then leaving the victim for weeks before his body was found by friends.
