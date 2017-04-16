Man Convicted In Southern Minnesota State Park Death

Sentencing is set for for a Brownsdale man convicted of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of another man at a state park in southern Minnesota last summer.

Sentencing has been set for June 30th.

A jury on Thursday found 27-year-old David Michael Easter guilty of killing 23-year-old Spencer Daniel Brown at Myre-Big Island State Park in August.

Authorities say Brown was found dead in a locked car at the park after dispatchers got a 911 call from Easter.

Easter claimed he shot Brown in self-defense but gave inconsistent stories about why he considered Brown a threat.

Easter's wife and their infant daughter were nearby at the time.

After the verdict, Easter told the court the state destroyed two families and that Brown's family would never know the true tragedy of what happened that night.

