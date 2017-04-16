Congressman Walz Speaks on Afghanistan and Syria

Following April 6th's airstrike on Syria and last Thursday's deployment of a MOAB on Afghanistan, global reaction has poured in.



"Crossing that line of a human rights violation of using chemical weapons cannot be tolerated so, the justification of any means to stop that and included the use of military force is warranted. My concern is how it fits in a long term strategy and what that response will be," U.S. Representative Tim Walz, said.



Earlier this month, the U.S. military fired 60 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airfield, which served as the staging ground for a chemical attack on civilians.



"The President certainly is warranted to do that and I think obviously in this case, probably as I said, justified, probably legal as it stands right now but I don't think anyone can make the case that would our attack on us in response to Assad's use of chemical weapons is a response to 9/11 which is what Congress did in response to the attack on the United States and the World Trade Center," Walz, said.



On Thursday President Trump praised the military and their use of force after they dropped the biggest non-nuclear bomb ever killing almost 100 militants in eastern Afghanistan.



"The fact of the matter is, a combatant commander on the ground determined the best use and the best ordinance for that particular situation and I always air on the side that they need to be given that authority because it makes sure that our troops are not put in harm's way and they accomplish their mission," Walz, said.



Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with the U.S. National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster to discuss mutual cooperation. A statement released Sunday said both sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in the arenas of security, counter-terrorism, regional issues and economic development.

