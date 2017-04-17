Sleepy Eye Man Hospitalized After Fleeing From Police, Crashing Vehicle

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over 29-year-old Anthony Geisler, of Sleepy Eye, just after 10:30 Saturday night for having an illegal white light on his vehicle.

Geisler fled from police, crashing into an electric pole near the intersection of Highway 4 and County Road 29.

He was transported to the local hospital and then taken to HCMC by ambulance with injuries.

Details on the extent of his injuries haven’t been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Geisler is not currently in custody.