4 Children, One Adult Injured In Easter Crash

In Jackson County, 4 children and one adult are injured following a crash yesterday afternoon.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Anthony Jenniges, of Heron Lake, was westbound on Highway 60 attempting to turn left onto 1st Avenue in Heron Lake.

Another vehicle driven by 28-year-old Mychal Hix, of New Prague, was eastbound on Highway 60.

Police say Jenniges tried to cross in front of Hix as he was trying to turn and was struck.

Jenniges was not injured.

Three of Hix's passengers under the age of 10, along with a 28-year-old passenger were taken to the Windom Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other four-year-old passenger was taken to the Children's Hospital in St. Paul with non-life threatening injuries.