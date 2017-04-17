Suspect In Iowa Slaying Picked Up Near Canadian Border

Authorities say customs officials near the Canadian border have taken into custody a man suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend in a suburb of Des Moines.

The man was picked up Sunday at International Falls, Minnesota. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials recognized his car from information in a release put out by police in Johnston, Iowa, where the slaying occurred.

Police say the man has yet to be formally charged.

The victim's been identified as 34-year-old Agnes Yarlee. She was found wounded Saturday night by officers sent to investigate several reports about gunshots at an apartment complex. Police say she died at the scene.