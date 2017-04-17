Man Killed By Ramsey County Sheriff's Deputy

Authorities say one man has been fatally shot by a Ramsey County sheriff's deputy.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Vadnais Heights. Officials say deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle in an industrial area near Interstate 694 and Highway 61.

The circumstances of the shooting or the man's identity have not been released.

Four deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is a standard procedure for officer-involved shootings. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.