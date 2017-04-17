Lino Lakes Man Arrested Following Weekend Disturbance In Mankato

Mankato Police have arrested a Lino Lakes man following an incident over the weekend.

Police responded to a disturbance at 1285 Range Street in Mankato just before 11:30 Saturday night.

The report says 25 year old Jared Kruger was assaulting a woman in the backseat during an Uber car service ride, when the driver pulled in the Days Inn parking lot to help the alleged victim.

Mankato Dept. of Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel says, "This female that was driving the vehicle was able to assist in getting this male off of the female. The male then got into the driver seat of this vehicle while the original driver was also in the vehicle. He then tried to flee with the vehicle at which point she (the original driver) was able to shut the vehicle off."

Kruger fled from the vehicle and authorities set up a perimeter. They found him at which time he fled on foot before a TAZER was used to stop him.

Kruger made his first appearance in Blue Earth County court Monday morning and is charged with five felonies, including kidnapping, two counts of motor vehicle theft, robbery, and domestic assault.

---KEYC News 12