MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Hats, Horses & Hope To Benefit Those With Temporary Housing Crisis

Liz Zaruba and Deb Newman with Partners for Affordable Housing joined KEYC this Midday to talk about Hats, Horses & Hope. The event is May 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mankato Golf Club. Hats, Horses & Hope feature indoor and outdoor seating, music, photo opportunities, derby-themed cocktails and viewing of the Kentucky Derby. The event benefits those guests of the Theresa House or Welcome Inn. Between the various programs offered through Partners for Affordable Housing, over 200 people are served locally every day and night.

Tickets are on sale, with a limited availability of $50 until Friday, April 28.