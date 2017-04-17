Details Planned For Former Old Country Buffet Building

The last year for Mankato has included more than a couple business closures.

Leaving many people without a job..

But a new franchise coming to Mankato this year is bringing more opportunity for employment.

"We are going to start looking for employees and help. We're going to be looking initially close to 80 people to hire and a lot are surely part time that's why we need so many," Franchisee, Todd Fetter said.

Buffalo Wings and Rings will be located in the previous old country buffet location by the River Hills Mall.

"Whenever you have a business closure it's great to see a redevelopment arrive within a reasonable amount of time," Director Of Regional Business Intelligence, John Considine said.

The club level sports restaurant currently has 8 franchises and were looking to expand..

That's when they found a perfect opportunity here in Mankato.

"We're really excited to get into that Mankato market that's the kind of area, the kind of size town and stuff that we really want to be apart of and it just fits with what we're trying to do as a franchisee," Fetter said.

"It's a matter of what people want in the market place. I know there's a lot of sit down restaurants in the area are seeing success. We have seen a lot of new sit down restaurants in the area so this is a vote of confidence by the franchisee and the corporate structure in the market place," Considine said.

Todd says the restaurant prides themselves on the menu and guest experience.

"We serve our food on good china an upscale. Little bit more up scaled menu as compared to quote other winger joints. We will of course have 40 plus televisions and a wide open dining area and full service bar," Fetter said.

Kyle Smith with Tailwind says the building will be a 13,000 square foot multi–tenant building after the edition.

With Buffalo wings and rings as the anchor tenant.

Construction has started and is expected to be complete September 1.

