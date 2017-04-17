Sibley Park Comes Back To Life

Alpacas, miniature horses and other animals made their debut at Sibley Park this morning.

Visitors can walk through the park and feed the animals seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

"Everybody looks forward to this week. Absolutely. The children are excited. Last Saturday we got some of the birds in and the children were running around from pen to pen looking to see if all the animals were here," Natural Resources Specialist, Ashley Steevens said.

The goats are expected to join the others later this week.

The piglets will join when they get to an appropriate age.

--KEYC News 12