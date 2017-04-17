GOP Lawmakers Push Water Quality Bill As Session Winds Down

Some Iowa Republicans are supporting a late-session push to pass a water quality bill but acknowledge they could run out of time.

Two GOP-led Senate committees voted Monday to approve the legislation, which would gradually increase spending on water quality initiatives by about $27 million a year by 2021. The bill needs a full Senate vote and procedural votes in the Republican-controlled House.

Republican Sen. Ken Rozenboom says he's talked with House colleagues but acknowledges the session could end before the bill is approved.

The legislation would tap funding from metered water and gambling money. The bill ends in 2030, though Republicans say lawmakers would use the deadline to assess whether the setup is working.

Democrats say the bill doesn't do enough to address a multi-billion dollar issue. Republicans say it's a starting point.

