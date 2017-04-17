Sleepy Eye Closing Municipal Liquor Store, Private One To Open

A Lake Crystal man is charged after allegedly videotaping a teen girl in the shower.
A Lake Crystal man is charged after allegedly videotaping a teen girl in the shower.
Minnesota health officials are investigating the source of an E. coli strain that has taken the life of a 3-year-old girl and hospitalized her older brother.
Minnesota health officials are investigating the source of an E. coli strain that has taken the life of a 3-year-old girl and hospitalized her older brother.
State investigators say a Minneapolis police officer told authorities he was startled by a loud sound near the squad car he was driving moments before his partner shot and killed an Australian woman who had called 911.
State investigators say a Minneapolis police officer told authorities he was startled by a loud sound near the squad car he was driving moments before his partner shot and killed an Australian woman who had called 911.
A 60-year-old Austin man is injured after colliding his dump truck with a bridge. It happened just before 8:30 last night.
A 60-year-old Austin man is injured after colliding his dump truck with a bridge. It happened just before 8:30 last night.
According to the Winnebago Police Department the adult and two juveniles were rafting on the river Wednesday afternoon when the storm blew in before they anticipated.
According to the Winnebago Police Department the adult and two juveniles were rafting on the river Wednesday afternoon when the storm blew in before they anticipated.