Sleepy Eye Closing Municipal Liquor Store, Private One To Open

With the passage of Sunday Liquor Sales legislation, many cities with municipal liquor stores are evaluating if they want to open or stay closed.

Sleepy Eye has been in the municipal liquor game for about six decades, but after a couple of years of business in the red the city has decided to close down the shop.

City Manager Mark Kober said, "You can't continue to throw money after those types of projects in the city, and so it was just time to take a hard look at privatization."

Last Tuesday, April 11, the city council moved forward with the closure.

The liquor store's profits provided a benefit to residents, keeping property taxes lower but times change, and it's been difficult to make an income.

Kober said, "Part of it is the competition in this area, the communities in this area. Some of it is the way we do depreciation, and the way we do pensions and benefits for the city."

The decision comes with the backdrop of allowing Sunday sales, which was signed into law last month. According to Kober, it played a small factor in the decision as if the city would have decided to allow Sunday sales, it would've meant additional costs for the city.

Kober said, "We're not really sure how'd we operate that at this particular point but certainly would have been another day of labor for us per week."

It's expected the city will sell their last case of beer and bottle of wine next month, but Sleepy Eye won't be without a liquor store for long.

Harcharnjit Singh, a resident of Sleepy Eye, is working with the city to take over the inventory and open a private store next to Schutz Family Foods.

Singh says he's excited for the opportunity that will keep him closer to home.

Singh said, "I want to stay close to my family. My wife is working in Sleepy Eye Medical Center. That's why I want to stay close to my family."

Singh hopes to open the store in late May or early June.

