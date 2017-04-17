Weather Not Hampering Area Road Projects

Area road projects continue to make progress, with little to no impact from Mother Nature.

Work on the Highway 99 bridge in St. Peter got a head start, beginning in early March.

Right now, crews are carrying out the demolition of the deck, with the weather not playing much of a factor.

As work progresses, one thing to keep a close eye on is the river level.

MnDOT Project Supervisor Todd Kjolstad said, "Anytime you're in a situation we're over the Minnesota River like this is, we're certainly cognizant of the elevation of the river and what occurs up stream out in western Minnesota. That river does have a tendency to come up quick. So far so good."

On Highway 22, work has started a little slower with tree, a bridge and some pavement removal, but is still on schedule.

MnDOT Project Supervisor Adam Schendel said, "As we get re-movement of the pavement that's when we're going to be more exposed to the weather and when we get the rains that will affect timelines."

For both projects, some of the later work can be more affected by weather conditions.

--KEYC News 12