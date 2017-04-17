North Mankato Woman Injured in Crash

A North Mankato woman is injured after a crash on Highway 22 and Bassett Drive in Mankato.

It happened around 11:45 Monday morning.

According to the State Patrol, 72-year-old Diane Morken of North Mankato was on Bassett Dr. Westbound crossing over 22.

59-year-old Dale Hiniker of North Mankato was travelling northbound on 22.

That’s when they collided.

Morken suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Hiniker had none.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

Gold Cross Ambulance, Mankato Fire and Police all assisted on scene

