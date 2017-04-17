New Prague Hands Mankato East First Loss

The Mankato East softball team hit the diamond Monday night for a non-conference battle with the New Prague Trojans.

Both teams were undefeated coming into the contest, Cougars sitting at 2-0 while New Prague has won its first five games to start the year.

Last year's section 2-3A runner ups had a tough task getting anything going offensively against the Class 4-A opponent.

Trojans pitching staff kept the Cougars off balance all afternoon holding Mankato East to just three hits in the contest meanwhile New Prague managed to push four runs across the plate.

The Cougars committed four errors in the contest and were shutout 4-0 as New Prague hands East its first loss on the season.

The Cougars return to action Tuesday playing host to the Faribault Falcons.

