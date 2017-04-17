Bumpers on Belgrade Decision Made for North Mankato

North Mankato City Council met Monday night to discuss the continuation of Bumpers on Belgrade.

Several members of Bumpers on Belgrade and businesses in support of spoke out about the importance of the event for North Mankato. Two businesses against the proposed show throughout the summer expressed their concern over the closure of the 200 block during the Thursday night event. Those businesses claim to have lost customers during the seven week trial in 2016.

City Council proposed having Bumpers on Belgrade every other Thursday throughout June through September from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Belgrade Avenue with organizer provided liability and included a left turn lane onto Nicollet as well as more signage for businesses with an assessment conducted in September.

The motion passed but the organizer of Bumpers on Belgrade decided to pull his permit. City Council said others can come forward if they would like to organize the event.