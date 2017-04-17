KEYC - A Perfect Score

A Perfect Score

Posted:
By Erika Brooks, Reporter
FAIRMONT, Minn. -

A Fairmont Junior accomplished something less than one percent of students are able to do.
 
Kellen Rodriguez just wanted to get a good score on his ACT, he certainly wasn't expecting what he did achieve.
 
"I logged into my ACT account online and saw that 36, I had to look twice to make sure it was real," Rodriguez said.
 
This was the second attempt for Kellen in taking the college entrance exam. The results came after spending endless hours studying with his dad, who acted as his prep coach.
 
"The goals were just to have him perform both in High School and on the college admission test so that he would have opportunities to go to whatever school he wanted to," Kellen's father Rufus Rodriguez said.
 
The ACT isn't the only test Kellen did well on...his SAT scores weren't bad either.
 
"I got a perfect on the Math and a close to perfect on the English," Kellen added.
 
Now that the exams are behind him, his father says he can focus on his AP studies and finishing High School on top.
 
"He still has some required courses to take but in the next year, we have to continue to provide some challenges for him to keep him on track with his math and sciences, so he doesn't get rusty," Rufus said.
 
Kellen isn't sure where he wants to take his talents after graduation but with his perfect score, he can pretty much go and do anything he wants.

--KEYC News 12

