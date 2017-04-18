Blooming Prairie Police Warn Of Door-To-Door Scams

The Blooming Prairie Police Department is warning residents of door to door scammers.

Police say they’ve taken several reports of a person going door to door to try and clean carpets.

Authorities want to remind residents that similar to many area communities, the city of Blooming Prairie does require all people or companies traveling through to have a city permit to sell door-to-door.

If someone comes to your door selling a product, police say it’s best to first ask to see their city-issued permit. If they don’t have one, tell them to leave and contact police immediately. Blooming Prairie Police invite anyone to report suspicious activity by calling 507-583-7885.