Faribault Police: Warm Weather Means Uptick In Break-Ins

Warmer weather can often mean an uptick in break-ins.

The Faribault Police Department says unknown suspects stole three depth finders from a boat parked in front of a home Friday night. Authorities say wires were cut and a red Ford Mustang carrying a white male and a Hispanic male was seen scoping out the area.

Faribault Police also took a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence over the weekend. The suspect involved was found by Austin Police yesterday.

Authorities say they don’t believe the two thefts are related. Anyone with information on the incident involving the boat is asked to contact Faribault Police. They remind anyone that sees anything suspicious to report it so future thefts can be prevented.