Scott County Sheriff's Office Taking Up Idea Of Body Cameras

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is planning to implement body cameras ...but first they want to know your thoughts on the matter.

Under Minnesota law, body cameras can't be purchased or implemented until after the public has an opportunity to voice their opinion on the matter.

The body worn cameras will be used by deputies that are licensed peace officers on the force.

Scott County will be holding an open forum at its county board meeting on May 2 at 10:30 a.m.