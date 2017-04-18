Additional Evidence Found In Hunter's Homicide

Investigators are hoping new evidence recovered near the spot a deer hunter was killed near Little Falls will lead to a break in the case.

Terrence Brisk has been hunting alone and was found dead on his property last November. Morrison County sheriff's investigators initially thought Brisk may have been shot by another hunter. Later, sheriff's officials said evidence was found that led them to believe Brisk's death was a homicide.

Investigators returned to the property Monday and found additional evidence. Sheriff Shawn Larson says that evidence has been turned over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab for analysis. Authorities have not disclosed what new evidence was found.

Larson says a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Brisk's killer is still being offered.