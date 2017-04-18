Update: Springfield Woman in Crash Taken By Ambulance to North Memorial

A Springfield woman was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in Brown County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 20 year old Leah Larson of Springfield was traveling west on Highway 14 outside of Sleepy Eye shortly before 6:30 when her car crossed the centerline and hit a semi head on.

Larson suffered life threatening injuries.

She was wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

State Patrol originally said Larson was airlifted to North Memorial, but due to weather, she was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Robbinsdale, MN.

North Memorial Hospital says Larson is not listed as a patient at their facility.

