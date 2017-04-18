BEC Commissioner Drew Campbell To Chair Statewide Public Health Committee

A Blue Earth County Commissioner has been named the chair of a statewide committee addressing public health.

Last month, the State Community Health Services Advisory Committee (SCHSAC) approved Commissioner Drew Campbell as their chair for next year.

Campbell has served as a member of the committee for about a year.

SCHSAC advises and makes recommendations to the commissioner for the Department of Health on a large number of public health issues and policies.

BEC Commissioner Drew Campbell said, "Public health is far reaching and even to the point of looking at the quality of water that we use for drinking. It talks about infectious diseases, it talks about emergency preparedness. The biggest thing we've been looking at the last few years is health equity."

Campbell says the appointment is humbling.

The committee's members consists of representatives from the 51 community health boards.

--KEYC News 12

?