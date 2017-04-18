MIDDAY INTERVIEW: 9th Annual Girls On The Run 5K

Amy Jordan and Dr. Cuong Huynh joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the YWCA Girls on the Run 5K. The event takes place Saturday, April 22 at 8 a.m. at Sibley Park in Mankato. The Girls on the Run is open to the entire family, and is based on YMCA's mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

The event features free family activities, including happy hair, face painting, and a bounce house. Cost is $15 for youth under 12 for the Kids K. Cost is $40 for adults and $20 for youth 12 and under for the 5K. The Kids K takes place at 9 a.m. with the 5K to follow at 10 a.m.