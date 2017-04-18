Head of Minnesota's Labor Relations Agency Dies

The head of Minnesota's labor relations agency and a member of Gov. Mark Dayton's cabinet has died.

Dayton's office said Bureau of Mediation Services Commissioner Josh Tilsen passed away early Tuesday morning from complications of a staph infection. Chief of Staff Jaime Tincher said Tilsen's condition quickly worsened after he became ill last week. He was 67.

Tilsen has been part of Dayton's cabinet since the beginning. The governor appointed him to lead the Bureau of Mediation Services in 2011. He's been most visible during controversial union elections like the effort to unionize home health care workers in 2014.

Deputy Commissioner Todd Doncavage will fill Tilsen's role.

