As Minnesota Budget Takes Stage, Leaders on Different Pages

Minnesota lawmakers have returned from a weeklong break ready to resume working on a new budget.

There are vast differences between the budgets passed by the Republican-controlled House and Senate and what Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has proposed. But legislative leaders' first task will be deciding how and when they'll start negotiating.

None of the top leaders agree on how they should approach the trickiest part of the session. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said Tuesday he wants to begin meeting with Dayton and House Speaker Kurt Daudt this week to start working toward a deal.

Dayton told legislative leaders in a letter he wants to wait until the House and Senate have settled their own budgetary differences.

The Legislature has five weeks to finalize a new, two-year budget.

-KEYC News 12