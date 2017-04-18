St. James Woman Pleads Guilty In Criminal Sexual Conduct Case with 9 Year Old

A Saint James teenager has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct involving a nine-year old.

19 year old Kaitlyn Jo Gleason entered an Alford Plea in Watonwan County court in early April.

She was scheduled to go to trial today.

Gleason was 18 at the time of the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness reported seeing Gleason who was 18 at the time engage in sexual conduct with a 9-year-old child while in the woods along a local trail.

Gleason was also facing one count of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct that has been dismissed.

She is scheduled to be sentenced May 10th.

---KEYC News 12