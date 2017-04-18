THRIVE:Colonoscopy Screenings

With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix. Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..
With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix. Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..
Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.
Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.
Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant.
Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant.
There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them
There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them
Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.
Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.
We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us.
We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us.
What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.
What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
A 26-year-old man from Mayer is killed in a motorcycle accident in McLeod County
A 26-year-old man from Mayer is killed in a motorcycle accident in McLeod County
Authorities are investigating after two people fled from the emergency room following an accident in Redwood County.
Authorities are investigating after two people fled from the emergency room following an accident in Redwood County.
Two rounds of severe storms yesterday afternoon and early this morning, leave many with a busy day for cleanup.
Two rounds of severe storms yesterday afternoon and early this morning, leave many with a busy day for cleanup.
Some breaking news Wednesday night out of Saint Peter. As of 10:30 Wednesday night, crews were still on the scene of a house fire located on 3rd Street behind the Holiday Gas Station
Some breaking news Wednesday night out of Saint Peter. As of 10:30 Wednesday night, crews were still on the scene of a house fire located on 3rd Street behind the Holiday Gas Station
According to the Winnebago Police Department the adult and two juveniles were rafting on the river Wednesday afternoon when the storm blew in before they anticipated.
According to the Winnebago Police Department the adult and two juveniles were rafting on the river Wednesday afternoon when the storm blew in before they anticipated.