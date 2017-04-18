THRIVE:Colonoscopy Screenings

Colonoscopies are performed on patients to check for any abnormal growths inside the colon.



"Typically these are performed starting at age 50 for people who don't have any special risk factors like strong family history of colon cancer. African Americans we recommend screening at 45," Mankato Clinic Gastroenterologist, Kara Sullivan said.



But in some cases, people can experience symptoms that may lead to their doctor recommending one at a younger age.



"Bleeding, rectal bleeding, chronic abdominal plain, chronic diarrhea, unintentional weight loss, those may be some reasons," Sullivan said.



The procedure for a colonoscopy is fairly simple.. But it starts out with a prep that many dread.



"Typically you get to drink about a gallon of fluid that is a little bit salty and that helps basically purge your colon of all the fluid and particulate matter that's inside of you," Sullivan said.



Which is essential to make a clear visual for the doctor to check the lining of your colon.



"Usually we have them lay on their left side. The doctor behind them will do a rectal exam and then we'll put the scope inside, again just a hose with a light and a camera and then we guide it around to the beginning of their colon and we look for any abnormal growths or inflammation," Sullivan said.



If abnormal growths are found they can usually remove them right then and there.

Sedation is also offered for this procedure to help make the patient more relaxed and comfortable.



"Just one thing people should know a lot of people are very embarrassed and worried. We do this job all the time and we're not judging anything about your body and or sort of focusing on that we're just wanting to make sure you're healthy," Sullivan said.



Colon cancer is preventable. If you are worried or nervous about the procedure talk to your doctor.



"There is often modifications that can be made to make you feel comfortable and get you the screening that you need to prevent disease and complications," Sullivan said.



