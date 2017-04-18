KEYC - THRIVE:Colonoscopy Screenings

THRIVE:Colonoscopy Screenings

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
MANKATO, Minn -

Colonoscopies are performed on patients to check for any abnormal growths inside the colon.
 
"Typically these are performed starting at age 50 for people who don't have any special risk factors like strong family history of colon cancer. African Americans we recommend screening at 45," Mankato Clinic Gastroenterologist, Kara Sullivan said.
 
But in some cases, people can experience symptoms that may lead to their doctor recommending one at a younger age.
 
"Bleeding, rectal bleeding, chronic abdominal plain, chronic diarrhea, unintentional weight loss, those may be some reasons," Sullivan said.
 
The procedure for a colonoscopy is fairly simple.. But it starts out with a prep that many dread.
 
"Typically you get to drink about a gallon of fluid that is a little bit salty and that helps basically purge your colon of all the fluid and particulate matter that's inside of you," Sullivan said.
 
Which is essential to make a clear visual for the doctor to check the lining of your colon.
 
"Usually we have them lay on their left side. The doctor behind them will do a rectal exam and then we'll put the scope inside, again just a hose with a light and a camera and then we guide it around to the beginning of their colon and we look for any abnormal growths or inflammation," Sullivan said.
 
If abnormal growths are found they can usually remove them right then and there.
Sedation is also offered for this procedure to help make the patient more relaxed and comfortable.
 
"Just one thing people should know a lot of people are very embarrassed and worried. We do this job all the time and we're not judging anything about your body and or sort of focusing on that we're just wanting to make sure you're healthy," Sullivan said.
 
Colon cancer is preventable. If you are worried or nervous about the procedure talk to your doctor.
 
"There is often modifications that can be made to make you feel comfortable and get you the screening that you need to prevent disease and complications," Sullivan said.
 
--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

  • THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-27 16:31:29 GMT

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

  • THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:11:51 GMT

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.