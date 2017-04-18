Seventh Annual Project Community Connect Draws Hundreds

Hundreds filled the Verizon Wireless Center today for the seventh annual Project Community Connect.



This year featured over 100 volunteers and 70 different booths helping low-income households access services like education, food, and transportation.



"It's very beneficial because it's a one stop shop for people who have limited income. They can come find out about food resources, energy assistance, education for themselves and their kids, get a dental screening done, get some free items, free haircuts, free lunch, etc," MVAC Supportive Services Coordinator, Kate Hengy-Gretz said.



New for this year's event is the shoe bus and the option to sign up for the Blue Earth County Housing Choice Voucher.

Over five hundred people were in attendance.

--KEYC News 12