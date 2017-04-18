Tornado Drill On Thursday Part Of Severe Weather Awareness Week

Minnesota and Wisconsin have declared April 17th through the 21st, Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Over the course of the week, the National Weather Service and local media outlets, like KEYC News 12 & Fox 12 Mankato will be reminding you on how to keep yourself, and your family safe during the upcoming severe weather season.

Warmer days are coming, and that means thunderstorms will become more frequent.

We've already seen our first tornadoes of the year in Minnesota, on March 6th.

Watch set a new record for the earliest tornadoes ever observed in Minnesota. Thankfully, the March 6th tornadoes didn't cause any fatalities, but it signals the start of the severe weather season.

Severe Weather Awareness Week will give you an opportunity to learn more about weather and show you ways to keep informed should severe weather strike.

"Anytime we reevaluate, or even look at how we're being prepared for upcoming events is beneficial," said Blue Earth County Emergency Management Director Mike Maurer. "We've had multiple severe weather events over the course of the last 7 to 10 years. We've had flooding, we've had tornadoes, so we need to be prepared for these events as they arise."

Even though we usually hear the tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of every month, we're going to hear another one on Thursday.

A tornado drill is planned statewide for April 20th at 1:45 pm and 6:45 pm. This is to practice your plan for when actual severe weather strikes, you can calmly act to keep you and your family safe.

"This is not only just a test, it's also supposed to be a drill. This is where you were here this at 1:45 in the afternoon and prepare yourself or what your family would do then or what your business would do then, and then at 6:45 in the evening, what you and your family would do at that point," said Maurer.

KEYC News 12 & Fox 12 Mankato will have more throughout the week on ways to stay prepared.

"Just as with anything else, better you can preplan, better you will react when it happens," added Maurer.