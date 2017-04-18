KEYC - Tornado Drill On Thursday Part Of Severe Weather Awareness Week

Tornado Drill On Thursday Part Of Severe Weather Awareness Week

By Tom Clements, Midday Meteorologist
MANKATO, Minn -

Minnesota and Wisconsin have declared April 17th through the 21st, Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Over the course of the week, the National Weather Service and local media outlets, like KEYC News 12 & Fox 12 Mankato will be reminding you on how to keep yourself, and your family safe during the upcoming severe weather season.

Warmer days are coming, and that means thunderstorms will become more frequent.

We've already seen our first tornadoes of the year in Minnesota, on March 6th.

Watch set a new record for the earliest tornadoes ever observed in Minnesota. Thankfully, the March 6th tornadoes didn't cause any fatalities, but it signals the start of the severe weather season.

Severe Weather Awareness Week will give you an opportunity to learn more about weather and show you ways to keep informed should severe weather strike.

"Anytime we reevaluate, or even look at how we're being prepared for upcoming events is beneficial," said Blue Earth County Emergency Management Director Mike Maurer. "We've had multiple severe weather events over the course of the last 7 to 10 years. We've had flooding, we've had tornadoes, so we need to be prepared for these events as they arise."

Even though we usually hear the tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of every month, we're going to hear another one on Thursday.

A tornado drill is planned statewide for April 20th at 1:45 pm and 6:45 pm. This is to practice your plan for when actual severe weather strikes, you can calmly act to keep you and your family safe.

"This is not only just a test, it's also supposed to be a drill. This is where you were here this at 1:45 in the afternoon and prepare yourself or what your family would do then or what your business would do then, and then at 6:45 in the evening, what you and your family would do at that point," said Maurer.

KEYC News 12 & Fox 12 Mankato will have more throughout the week on ways to stay prepared.

"Just as with anything else, better you can preplan, better you will react when it happens," added Maurer.

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

    THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.

