Tuesday Is The Tax Filing Deadline

If you waited until the last minute to file your federal and state taxes, take heed: Today is the filing deadline.

You may be in a tough spot, but you're in good company. The IRS expects more than 13 million taxpayers to request a filing extension, giving them six more months to complete and file their returns.

Tax Expert Robert Tindal says the rush is still on for some people to pay their past year returns.

Today marks the absolute last day that someone can file a tax return for 2013.

"We probably had a dozen people this year that we've actually gone back to 2013. I had a guy in here this morning, he signed his 2013 return so we could post mark it today and it just went out in the mail."

This year April 15th fell on a Saturday.

So it might be logical to assume that would push the tax–filing deadline back to Monday the 17th.

Not so, because that's the day that Washington, D.C., will observe Emancipation Day this year.

If you haven't filed your 2016 taxes, don't worry, you can still file for an extension.

