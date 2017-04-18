Iowa Legislature OKs Firework Sales, Sends Bill to Branstad

Expect a few more pops and flashes this July Fourth thanks to a final vote on legislation allowing fireworks sales in Iowa.

The bill approved Tuesday 52-40 would legalize consumer-grade fireworks, including bottle rockets, firecrackers and roman candles. The explosives could be sold from June 1 to July 8 and Dec. 10 to Jan. 3. Local governments could forbid firework use, but not the sale.

Gov. Terry Branstad has indicated support for the bill, noting at a press conference that few states remain so restrictive about fireworks.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates sales tax revenue generated from the bill is estimated at $1.5 million for the 2018 fiscal year.

Emergency medical responders have expressed concern for the proposed change, noting the increased risk of injury with widespread firework use.

-KEYC News 12