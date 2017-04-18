La Plaza Fiesta Moving Into Rebuilt Downtown Location

La Plaza Fiesta is in the process of moving back to where they started.



The local Mexican restaurant had been operating at the Madelia golf club after a downtown fire destroyed several businesses back in February of 2016.

With the exterior of the new building fully constructed, the owners now turn to moving their kitchen equipment back to the old location.

After their final day at the golf course, La Plaza temporarily closed after Saturday.

No official grand opening has been announced

-- KEYC News 12