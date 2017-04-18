Prep Athlete: Morgan Keim-Wolfe

For the Mankato East softball team, their offense and pitching all starts through the athletic senior, Morgan Keim-Wolfe.

"I always say pound for pound she's about as tough as it gets, because she doesn't way too much more than 100 pounds and throws it as hard as she does, and that's impressive," said Joe Madson, Mankato East head coach.

Morgan Keim–Wolfe can do it all on the diamond.

The senior hurler's been the Cougars number one pitcher for the last two seasons.

"I just try to start it off with a good pitch just to get the game going and just trying to stay consistent throughout the game," said Morgan Keim-Wolfe, prep athlete.

"She's very important for us in the circle, she's very good defensively there too. She's going to get some strikeouts more this year than she has in other years, but she fields her position so well, it's like having another infielder there which really helps," said Madson.

While her pitching gives opposing batters fits the right hander is always a threat to do damage when she steps up to the dish.

"She's also been our leadoff hitter for the last four years, our number one run producer, she just gets on base, her on base percentage is tremendous, she steals a lot of bases, she's a real heady baserunner," said Madson.

"It gives me confidence going up to the plate knowing I have someone on base for me, and I think that goes for everyone on my team. Just seeing her get on base sets the tone for everyone else, and it makes everyone else want to get on base too," said Torey Richards, Mankato East senior.

Keim–Wolfe played a big part in leading the Cougars to the Section 2–3A title game last year where Mankato East finished as runner–ups to its cross town rival and defending state champion Mankato West Scarlets.

And this season the senior hopes to take the next step, before she begins her collegiate softball career at MSU.

"This year, my main goal is just to have fun and make the most of everything just because it is my last year, and we want to win the Big 9 and hopefully go to state, so those are really big goals for us," said Keim-Wolfe.

Her leadership and ability to come up with a big hit, or strikeout is why she's our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.