Mankato Lacrosse Falls To Rochester Century

The Mankato Boys lacrosse team played host to the Rochester Century Panthers for their first Big Nine game of the season.

Mankato struggled to keep possession of the ball, and the Panthers were able to hold on to it for a good chunk of time in the first and led 3–1.

Century came out in the second and scored another within the first two minutes with a goal by Colton Lovhaug to extend their lead.

Panthers kept Mankato's goalie busy, but Julien Engelby made 16 saves throughout the contest doing everything he can to keep this a close contest at the end of the first half Century led 4–1 and held on to win it 15–2.

--KEYC News 12