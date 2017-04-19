Lake Crystal Woman Charged With Stealing From Employer

A Lake Crystal woman is charged after allegedly stealing over $24,000 from her employer.

According to the criminal complaint, 58-year-old Vicky Medenwald is accused of charging over $24,000 worth of personal items on her company account at a Mankato Hy-Vee store. The name of the company was not released. She had been with the company since around 2004 and was in charge of coordinating and producing all food for vending machines and micro markets the company serves.

Medenwald claims she used the account to purchase food, gift cards and pre-paid Visas.

Medenwald has prior felony convictions and is currently on probation for a felony forgery case in Nicollet County, after allegedly defrauding a different employer.

She’s charged with one count of theft by swindle and one count of financial transaction fraud. Her first court appearance is set for May 11.