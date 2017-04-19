City Committee Rejects Settlement For Liquor Sales Violator

Some Minneapolis City Council members have rejected a tentative settlement with a liquor store owner who disregarded the state's new Sunday liquor law and opened for business before it was legal.

A council committee on Tuesday ordered city staff to negotiate a tougher consequence for Jim Surdyk than the one on the table-- a $6,000 fine and a 10-day suspension of his liquor license.

State lawmakers this year repealed a ban on Sunday liquor sales, but it doesn't take effect until July 2.

Surdyk opened for Sunday sales on March 12. The city ordered him to shut down, but he continued selling. Surdyk's lawyer, Dennis Johnson, says his client just want the matter resolved.