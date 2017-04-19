Man Found Fatally Shot Had Role In 2012 Gang Killing

The man found fatally shot on a residential sidewalk in Red Wing had a role in a 2012 execution-style gang killing in St. Paul.

Police say the body of 27-year-old Dangelo Masterjohn was found just after midnight Tuesday. He had been shot once. Authorities are holding a `person of interest' in the case.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Masterjohn was convicted of aiding a fellow gang member in the fatal shooting of Naressa Turner as she sat in a car in St. Paul. He served 30 days in jail for withholding information from police.

Police say Turner was killed in retaliation for her involvement in the death of an East Side Boys gang member.