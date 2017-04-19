St. Paul Man Acquitted In Shooting Death Case

A St. Paul man charged with fatally shooting a teenager at a Highland Park house party last summer has been acquitted.

Defense attorney Richard Sarette says that 23-year-old Brandon D'Angelo Alexander was acquitted Tuesday of two second-degree murder charges.

Alexander was accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Tyshawn Hill at a July 27 party in a fit of anger set into motion after allegedly getting kicked out of the party.

Alexander's defense alleged he returned to the party with a BB gun and an air gun, and didn't fire the real gun recovered on the scene. Sarette argued the gunshot wound Alexander sustained to his hand during the altercation is evidence of his innocence.