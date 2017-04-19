MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Chow Down With CityArt Artists At Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

Shannon Sinning, President of the Mankato Downtown Kiwanis and CityArt volunteer, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the May 13 Sculpture Walk installation and tours and Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loose Moose. in Mankato and features all-you-can-eat pancakes, ham, fruit, coffee and juice. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for kids with $6 advance tickets available from a Kiwanis member or at Twin Rivers Council for the Arts. Guests can meet with CityArt artists and enjoy pancakes with an artsy twist. It also features free guided tours of the new sculptures from 10 a.m. to noon. Th e27 new sculptures will be installed that morning in the City Centers of Mankato and North Mankato.

Proceeds from the breakfast support Kiwanis programs to benefit the community.