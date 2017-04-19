Minnesota Officials Stress Safety During Prom Season

As prom season approaches, Minnesota officials have a reminder that's not just exclusive for those dressing up for a night out.

Just in the last 5 years between April and May, there have been 171 alcohol-related crashes involving teen drivers. 6 of those were fatal and 14 brought on life-changing injuries.

The Minnesota Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division says parents and liquor store owners share in the responsibility of keeping teens safe.

AGED says parents could face criminal charges for serving alcohol to minors, as well as those who buy for minors.

Parents are also reminded to educate teens on the dangers of consuming alcohol and driving under the influence.