GOP County Commissioner Launches 2018 Bid For Governor

Four people are arrested following a drug bust in Le Sueur County.
An 11-year-old girl has undergone surgery to repair damage to her foot which might have been caused by a fish in a northeastern Minnesota lake.
A Blooming Prairie man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Steele County. It happened just after 6:30 last night.
A Minneapolis man and former musician with the band Owl City has pleaded guilty in New Jersey to lewdness with a child.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is investigating about two dozen complaints from farmers about a weed killer used on genetically modified soybean fields that can tolerate the herbicide
