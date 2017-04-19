One Injured, One Adult In Custody After Assault in Mankato

One person is assaulted and another receives medical attention after a fight between two Mankato juveniles on Tuesday.

Mankato Department of Public Safety says the altercation started around 4:30 on Sibley Parkway.

The teens connected again in West Mankato sometime between 9 and 9:30.

They ended up at one of the juvenile's homes at 712 Southhaven Drive around 10:15 when 6 to 8 people showed up and refused to leave at the father's request.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel says,"At some point, the father comes back outside of the residence and gets assaulted. He's not sure what he is assaulted with, and he's asking his family to call 9-1-1 at that point."

The father was checked by Gold Cross before going to MCHS Mankato for non-serious injury.

One adult arrested in the incident is 38 year old Kelly Markese Irving, a relative of one of the juveniles.

Charges being requested include 2nd degree assault, 3rd degree assault, and stalking.

Public Safety says there are reports being reviewed for possible charges between the two juveniles as well.

---KEYC News 12