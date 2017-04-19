Man Injured In Tractor, Car Crash Near Lamberton

A 65-year-old Springfield man is injured after rolling his tractor after a crash with a car.

According to the State Patrol, 84-year-old Allen Wetenkemp of Lamberton was eastbound on Highway 14 near Lamberton. He was turning to go north on County Road 17.

That’s when he was struck by a tractor driven by 65-year-old Kelvin Bast of Springfield.

The tractor rolled into the ditch.

Bast non non-life threatening injuries.

Wetenkemp had none.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.

