Cleveland School District Waiting For Referendum Until At Least 2018

The Cleveland school board has decided to postpone a referendum proposal to voters in 2017.

Superintendent Brian Phillips says the district was initially planning on putting the same referendum question to voters this November.

He instead asked the board to postpone the proposal for a year to gather more information from voters and also to get more info out to the community.

Phillips says the board hopes to make a decision on a referendum by April or May of 2018 and will decide whether to propose a vote in August or November.

---KEYC News 12